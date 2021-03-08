Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 15th (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 15th. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAIIU opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 605,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at about $299,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

