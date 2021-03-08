Solana Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125.50 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $125.50 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

