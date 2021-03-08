SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $41,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $249.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.22. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

