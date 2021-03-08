Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 48.7%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s stock price traded down 48.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.38. 14,434,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,002% from the average session volume of 686,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

