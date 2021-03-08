Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SONVY opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

