Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

