Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 128,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 160,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

