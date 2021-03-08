South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of South State by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $2,684,902 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.