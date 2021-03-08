South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock worth $2,684,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

