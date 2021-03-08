South State CORP. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 617,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

