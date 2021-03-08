Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.84

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 110862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

