SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Tops $105.62 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $105.62 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,693,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,593,260 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

