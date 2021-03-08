SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0155

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,693,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,618,260 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

