SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 710,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 435,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SpartanNash by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

