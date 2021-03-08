SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.