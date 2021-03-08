SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $86.66. 6,715,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,125,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

