Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00275326 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002058 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

