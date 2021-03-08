Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $68.35 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $68.35 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

