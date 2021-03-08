SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $6.73. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 201 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

