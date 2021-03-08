Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.35

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.