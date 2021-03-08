Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

