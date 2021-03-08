Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $136.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

