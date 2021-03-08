Sport and Leisure Hits Market Cap of $68.28 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and $352,567.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00028994 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00216168 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009664 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 367.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.