Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Up 6.5%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $41.00. 419,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 137,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 53.95.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

