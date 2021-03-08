Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 10%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.74. 1,048,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 642,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.