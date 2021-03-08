Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

