SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.78% of SPS Commerce worth $68,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $103.29 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

