S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Acquires $75,164.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $33.82.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

