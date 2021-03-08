S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.02

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

