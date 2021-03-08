STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

