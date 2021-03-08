STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

