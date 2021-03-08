Stably USD Market Cap Hits $666,597.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Stably USD has a market cap of $666,597.00 and $713.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,650,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,675 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

