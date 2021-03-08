Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0041

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,673.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021782 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.