Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SLPE opened at GBX 412.75 ($5.39) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.98. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

