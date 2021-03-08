Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.92

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$51.92 and last traded at C$51.77, with a volume of 95551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

