Starbase (STAR) Price Up 92.5% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $380,952.76 and $2,711.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 92.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.02 or 0.00814156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00025618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00041221 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

