StarTek (SRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect StarTek to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SRT opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.