Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.94

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 20316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

