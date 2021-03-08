State Auto Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.49.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

