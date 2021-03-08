State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.85 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283,748 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Apple worth $2,851,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

