State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 283,748 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,492,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283,748 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Apple worth $2,851,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.