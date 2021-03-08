State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.31

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 18991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get State Street alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.