Status Price Hits $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $308.69 million and $32.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

