Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Up 13.3%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares were up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 251,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 532,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.