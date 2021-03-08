Stealth (XST) Hits Market Cap of $8.17 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $14,700.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00018574 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,835,197 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

