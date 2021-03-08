Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 2,649,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,060,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

