Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.64

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 10603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

