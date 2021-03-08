Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.64

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 10603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
