Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $39.42 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00012461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,280.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.26 or 0.01008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00361912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,291,358 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

