SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0006 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,119.69 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.00912899 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

