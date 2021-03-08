Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$49.02, with a volume of 30209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.16.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.70.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.